Teresa E. Jewell, 57, of Beverly, Ohio, died on Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 6, 1963, in Marietta, daughter of Cecil and Laura Keyes. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1982. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Beverly. She was married to David Jewell who died in 2000. She is survived by a son, David Jewell and wife Brittany of Cleveland, Ohio; a daughter, Angela Jewell of Marietta; her mother Laura Keyes of Moss Run; her companion, John McLaughlin of Beverly; a sister, Sandy Venham and husband Gene of Moss Run; and a brother, Cecil Keyes and wife Dee of Marietta. She was preceded in death by her husband and her father.