‘Degree of normality’ possible by spring 2022 if majority gets COVID shot, Fauci says

By Summer Lin
 5 days ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said the pandemic could be under control by spring 2022 if an “overwhelming majority” get COVID-19 vaccines. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that “if we can get through this winter and...

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

