Steven Prince

Gaffney, SC — Steven Kyle Prince, 34, of 124 Quail Run, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Born October 14, 1986, he was the son of Mattie and Randolph “Randy” Chambers and the late Windon Prince, Jr. Steven was a 2004 graduate of Gaffney High School and was a 2008 graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate where he earned a degree in psychology. He also earned his Master’s Degree in marriage and family therapy at Converse University. Steven worked many years for the Department of Mental Health and also Envision Counseling. As a result of his own personal fitness journey, he was inspired to help others by co-founding his own company, “Body and Mind.” Steven accepted the Lord at an early age and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.