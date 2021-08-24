Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Atlanta Falcons work out former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles

By Robbie Weinstein
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons have signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen as they look to bolster their quarterback depth heading into the 2021 regular season, and Rosen has a shot to earn the backup job behind Matt Ryan after AJ McCarron tore his ACL. A number of other veteran quarterbacks were still on the market when the Falcons chose Rosen, and now rookie Feleipe Franks faces a tough battle to move above third string.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
234K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Nick Mullins
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Dolphins#Buccaneers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Acl#Nfl Network#Twitter#The Green Bay Packers#Ucf#The Afc Championship Game#The Los Angeles Rams#The Denver Broncos#The Kansas City Chiefs#10 Of 15#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLYardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons should replace McCarron with Colin Kaepernick

The Atlanta Falcons are in need of a backup quarterback after losing A.J. McCarron to a season ending injury. Their best move is also the least likely, signing free agent Colin Kaepernick. The Atlanta Falcons making a splashy move like signing Kaepernick seems unlikely, however, it is the best move...
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Sign Former Cowboys Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed big defensive lineman Eli Ankou. Ankou hasn't played for the Falcons, but he was with Atlanta from rookie mini-camp until OTA's in June. At 6'3 and 325 pounds, Ankou gives the Falcons size at the nose guard position in coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 defense. The...
NFLchatsports.com

Feleipe Franks might be the Atlanta Falcons QB answer after Matt Ryan

Aug 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports. Even though he did not have a great performance in his first two preseason games versus the Titans and Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks still has great potential. How much...
NFLNBC Sports

Falcons waive four players

The Falcons played their first preseason game on Friday night and they began the process of moving toward the next one by parting ways with four players. Wide receiver J’Mon Moore was waived with an injury designation. They also waived defensive tackle John Atkins, cornerback Marcus Murphy and tackle William Sweet.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Could Cordarrelle Patterson be on his way out?

Back in April, the Atlanta Falcons signed one of the greatest kick returners in NFL history, Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson is currently tied as the leader in career kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history. He was a surprising signing by the Atlanta Falcons and one that was probably led by Dave Ragone who coached in Chicago while Patterson was also there.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former 49ers QB Josh Rosen lit up Browns in preseason finale

After flaming out with the 49ers, now-Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen put on quite the show against the Browns in the preseason finale. Maybe there’s a place for the one-time No. 10 overall NFL Draft pick, quarterback Josh Rosen, in this league after all. The Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay...
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Backup QB Josh Rosen to sign with Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Veteran backup quarterback Josh Rosen, who was cut last week by the San Francisco 49ers, agreed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Rosen agreed to sign with the Falcons late Monday. The Falcons were in need of depth at the position due to A.J. McCarron's season-ending knee injury.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Blake Bortles Can Be a Better Sean Mannion For the Vikings

If you watched the Minnesota Vikings this preseason, it’s clear they need to upgrade the backup quarterback situation. With the struggles of Jake Browning and Kellen Mond, Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman should be monitoring the waiver wire to add adequate insurance if Kirk Cousins goes down. That process took...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Announce Decision On Quarterback Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen landed in the ideal situation when the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their roster earlier this month. Rosen had been with the San Francisco 49ers for the majority of the preseason. They released him because of the overflow of depth they currently have at the position. It didn’t take long for the Falcons to pull the trigger.
Posted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy