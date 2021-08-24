Atlanta Falcons work out former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen as they look to bolster their quarterback depth heading into the 2021 regular season, and Rosen has a shot to earn the backup job behind Matt Ryan after AJ McCarron tore his ACL. A number of other veteran quarterbacks were still on the market when the Falcons chose Rosen, and now rookie Feleipe Franks faces a tough battle to move above third string.