Princess Charlene of Monaco 'thrilled' to be reunited with Prince Albert and their children after operation

By Danielle Stacey
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Charlene of Monaco has shared her joy at being reunited with her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The royal, 43, shared a series of family snaps on Instagram on Wednesday showing her cuddling her children, with the prince standing behind his wife. Other photos showed Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella beaming as they climbed trees. And Charlene even revealed a relatable parenting anecdote about her daughter in her caption.

