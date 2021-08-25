Princess Charlene of Monaco 'thrilled' to be reunited with Prince Albert and their children after operation

It has long been a well-established understanding that while the British monarchy is bound by heavy weights of duty and seriousness, its counterparts in Monaco have always seemed significantly less encumbered with protocol and convention. Maybe it's the lighter responsibility that comes with presiding over a tiny, but very, very rich, realm—the principality is smaller than Central Park. Or maybe it's Monaco's perch on the French Riviera, which allows for a delightfully more languorous, leisurely, sun-kissed way of life. Or, being one of the oldest monarchies in Europe (the House of Grimaldi has ruled Monaco since 1297), maybe Monegasques have evolved to not take themselves so seriously. Paparazzi snaps of the dynasty's attractive brood holidaying on yachts in the Mediterranean or sitting front row at all the Chanel shows only further reinforce this theory.