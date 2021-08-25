Cancel
Celebrities

Victoria Beckham wears her most famous dress - on a beach

By Laura Sutcliffe
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria Beckham is never far away from her former alter ego Posh Spice, and on Tuesday evening, the star poked fun at herself by sharing a snap of herself wearing what looked just like the little black Gucci dress from her Spice Girls days. Also sporting a green Bottega Veneta...

