Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Arif Khan highlights India's unity in diversity

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePune (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday highlighted the aspect of unity in the diversity of India and said if India is defined by race, religion and language, then many will be excluded. During his address at Savitribai Phule Pune University on the occasion...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Europe#Pune#Plants And Animals#Ani#Islamists#Christians#Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
IndiaBBC

The controversy over India caste census explained

Major opposition and regional leaders have met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to argue in favour of counting caste in the country's census. "A caste census will be a historic, pro-poor measure," Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the regional Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.
Indianeworleanssun.com

Rajnath hopes to make India 'indigenous shipbuilding hub

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the country has a great opportunity to become an indigenous shipbuilding hub and the government has introduced policies that will help the domestic industry become world-class players. Speaking at the ceremony in Chennai today while commissioning...
Societyneworleanssun.com

Women should play proactive role in checking terror in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 27 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Equality Day, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps) on Thursday urged women to play a proactive role in checking terrorism, asking them to ensure that their youth are protected from the enemies of the country.
Societyneworleanssun.com

PM Modi emphasises on importance of skill development

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Emphasising the importance of skills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Vishwakarma Puja, on Sunday said that Lord Vishwakarma is a symbol of creative power which leads to development and innovation in the world. Addressing his 80th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he further...
SocietyWashington Post

A timeline of hate, intimidation and injustice in Modi’s India

Aug. 8: A crowd chants slogans calling for the genocide of Muslims during a rally in New Delhi called by a former spokesperson of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party. The instigator is arrested and released in 24 hours. Aug. 8: Anmol Pritam, a young journalist from the online news...
Indianeworleanssun.com

J-K: Two Kashmiri lecturers claims to discover fossil site

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Two Kashmiri lecturers claimed that they have discovered a gigantic fossil site in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The lecturers, Manzoor Javaid and Dr Rouf Hamzah, working in the School Education Department are associated with School Herbal Gardens as nodal officers.
EducationTennessee Tribune

India’s Boys-Only “Sainik Schools” Will Now Admit Girls

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sainik Schools, which only admitted boys until now, will be open for admission to girl students. A Sainik School is a school designed to prepare students for enrollment into the National Defence Academy (NDA) or the Indian Naval Academy (INA). Sainik Schools as managed jointly by the Ministry of Defence’s Sainik School Society and state governments.
Sportsneworleanssun.com

There is renewed momentum towards sports across India: PM

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to profit from renewed momentum towards sports across India. In the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. Medallists for the nation were Neeraj Chopra (gold), Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver).
Businessneworleanssun.com

Saito Mitsunori is new Chief Representative of JICA India

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced the appointment of Saito Mitsunori as new Chief Representative of its India office. He succeeds Matsumoto Katsuo who completed his tenure with JICA India after three years of service. Mitsunori was earlier working as the acting...
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu.

In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu. After a three-hour delay caused by a security warning Wednesday, China stole Kamala Harris’ thunder in Vietnam with a surprise gift of 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to its maritime neighbor, exceeding the 1 million dose pledge the US Vice President intended to make in Hanoi.
AmericasPosted by
TravelNoire

The Largest Cemetery Of Enslaved Africans In The Americas Is Now A Museum In Rio

Buried and forgotten for almost 200 years, a cemetery of enslaved Africans who arrived in Rio de Janeiro in the 18th and 19th centuries has been turned into a museum. Discovered in the 1990s during a renovation process of an abandoned house in Rio de Janeiro, the Museum of Pretos Novos Cemetery (Newly Arrived Blacks Cemetery Museum) now lies in Rio’s downtown area, and it is one of the most painful sites from the slavery era in Brazil.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Foreign PolicyNPR

Here's What A Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan May Mean For China

BEIJING — America's two-decade presence in Afghanistan was always a mixed bag for neighboring China. "On the one hand, [China] didn't love the fact that there [were] American military bases literally on their border in Afghanistan," says Raffaello Pantucci, a fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, a security think tank in the United Kingdom. "On the other hand, you know, they thought, well, at least someone is dealing with the issues there. And we don't have to."
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Religious Connection of the Jewish People to the Land of Israel

Though demography was not an exact science, Jews may have numbered several million in the early Roman Empire. For more than a century before the 70 CE destruction of the Second Temple, most Jews preferred living around the Mediterranean basin, instead of their aboriginal homeland. Still, Jews were the majority in the Holy Land, perhaps until the late 6th century CE. Historical and religious sources like the Torah, the Gospels and the Koran affirm the existence of the Jewish People and their historical, demographic, and cultural connection to their ancestral homeland. There are, for example 16th-century Ottoman tax registers listing the names of the Jewish taxpayers. There were always Jews living in the Holy Land, where the total population (also including the Muslims and Christians) had by the 19th century fallen to a level much lower than in Roman times or today. [1]

Comments / 0

Community Policy