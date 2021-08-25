Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

"Sanskrit language has its own importance in our culture"

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): On the last day of Sanskrit week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Sanskrit has its own importance in the country's culture. India is observing the Sanskrit Week from August 19 to August 25, 2021. Speaking at a...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Language#Ani#Vedas#Upanishads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Related
Societyneworleanssun.com

PM Modi emphasises on importance of skill development

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Emphasising the importance of skills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Vishwakarma Puja, on Sunday said that Lord Vishwakarma is a symbol of creative power which leads to development and innovation in the world. Addressing his 80th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he further...
Sportsneworleanssun.com

There is renewed momentum towards sports across India: PM

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to profit from renewed momentum towards sports across India. In the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. Medallists for the nation were Neeraj Chopra (gold), Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver).
Societysacramentosun.com

Anyone who is persecuted must be protected: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing rescue operations from Afghanistan and added that not only Indians should be brought back, but also those who have been persecuted. "Anybody, who is persecuted whether they are Hindu, Afghani, Sikh or...
dallassun.com

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe on BJP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav who on Saturday organised a statewide 'Khiladi Ghera' protest appealed to sportspersons to join the sit-in and raise their voices against the "apathy" of the Bharatiya Janata Party government against sports and sportspersons. "On August 29, on...
Birmingham Star

Kovind lauds UP govt's efforts to take 'Ramayana' to masses

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday addressed the Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya and lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to take 'Ramayana' to common people through art and culture. Speaking at the conclave, President Kovind said, "I commend Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and...
SocietyWashington Post

A timeline of hate, intimidation and injustice in Modi’s India

Aug. 8: A crowd chants slogans calling for the genocide of Muslims during a rally in New Delhi called by a former spokesperson of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party. The instigator is arrested and released in 24 hours. Aug. 8: Anmol Pritam, a young journalist from the online news...
IndiaPosted by
The Independent

China pushes adoption of language, cultural symbols in Tibet

A top Chinese official said Thursday that “all-round efforts” are needed to ensure Tibetans speak standard spoken and written Chinese and share the “cultural symbols and images of the Chinese nation.”. Wang Yang made the remarks before a handpicked audience in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, the home...
Indiahawaiitelegraph.com

Harish Rawat to meet Punjab CM, Sidhu

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing turf war in the party's state unit, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Saturday said he will visit the state in a day or two and meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Union Ministers congratulate shooter Avani Lekhara

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari among others congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for clinching a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes and said that every Indian is proud of you. "Historical! Many congratulations to @AvaniLekhara. She...
Indianeworleanssun.com

J-K: Two Kashmiri lecturers claims to discover fossil site

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Two Kashmiri lecturers claimed that they have discovered a gigantic fossil site in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The lecturers, Manzoor Javaid and Dr Rouf Hamzah, working in the School Education Department are associated with School Herbal Gardens as nodal officers.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Societyupenn.edu

African American in the ‘raceless’ Soviet Union

History Ph.D. candidate Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon’s interest in all things Russian started with a childhood illness. It forced her to stay home from fifth grade for a few weeks at her family’s farm in the rural southwest Texas community of Dayton, population about 7,000. “To pass time I watched this eight-hour miniseries on the History Channel called ‘Russia, Land of the Czars’ and it blew my mind,” she says. “In sixth grade I was the only student in my little middle school to do a book report on someone who wasn’t American: I did mine on Joseph Stalin.” And so, a Russian historian was born. Her current research in the School of Arts & Sciences revolves around how the African American experience in the Soviet Union shaped Black identity and how the presence of people of color shaped ideas and understandings of race, ethnicity, and nationality policy in the Soviet Union and post-Soviet space.
Chinasciencealert.com

1,500-Year-Old Lovers Uncovered in China, Locked in an Eternal Embrace

The skeletal remains of two lovers, buried together more than 1,500 years ago in northern China, were recently discovered locked in an eternal embrace, a new study finds. It's possible that the woman, who wore a metal ring on her left ring finger, sacrificed herself so that she could be buried with her husband, the researchers said.
SocietyJoplin Globe

Star Parker: Cancel culture and wokeness destroy our country

The enabling tool of what we call “cancel culture” or “wokeness” is language. People are put in categories to which names are assigned, and this supposedly captures who they are and what should be done with them politically. Unfortunately, the business of racial identification and categorization is not about advancing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy