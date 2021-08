John Paradis’s opinion piece of a month or so ago (“Just keep driving”) seems to have struck some nerves. As a frequent road traveler, I can sort of understand, but the tone of his column seemed to put the onus on the rest of the country. Each of us can take others as individuals or as members of a class or group. The more time you spend trying to sort people into groups, the less time you spend looking at what makes them unique or different.