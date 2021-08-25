Week of August 25

Read on to find out what the sky has in store for your zodiac sign this month. Even though you don't technically don't have to trade your beach towel for pumpkin spice everything until the fall equinox on September 22, the whole month can feel like a switch flipping from the lazy, sultry, festive days of summer to the more organized, academic, ambitious vibe of autumn. It can even feel a bit like whiplash, given how focused the last two weeks of July and first two weeks of August — aka Leo season — are on self-expression, romance, and prioritizing pleasure. But now that several planets have shifted into Virgo — and Libra — we've become more tuned into self-improvement and partnerships over making the most of the moment. And while that might not sound exciting, the ninth month of the year is actually filled with plenty of chances to connect, transform, and get in your feelings in a way that can feel thoughtful, artistic, and even magical, thanks to the planetary influences at play.