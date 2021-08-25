Cancel
Astronomy

Week of August 25

By Rob Brezsny
 5 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Aries mythologist Joseph Campbell advised us to love our fate. He said we should tell ourselves, “Whatever my fate is, this is what I need.” Even if an event seems inconvenient or disruptive, we treat it as an opportunity, as an interesting challenge. “If you bring love to that moment, not discouragement,” Campbell said, “you will find the strength.” Campbell concludes that any detour or disarray you can learn from “is an improvement in your character, your stature, and your life. What a privilege!” Few signs of the zodiac are inclined to enthusiastically adopt such an approach, but you Aries folks are most likely to do so. Now is an especially favorable time to use it.

Lifestyle

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyle

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):. "I sing like the nightingale whose melody is crowded in the too narrow passage of her throat," wrote author Virginia Woolf. That was an insulting curse for her to fling at herself. I disapprove of such behavior — especially for you in the coming weeks. If you hope to be in alignment with cosmic rhythms, don't you dare say nasty things about yourself, even in the privacy of your own thoughts. In fact, please focus on the exact opposite: flinging praise and appreciation and compliments at yourself.
Lifestyle

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning August 13, 2021. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, “We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at.” That’s too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life’s richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, “There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown.” Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage “with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of.” You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.
Lifestyle
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Monday, August 23, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces. Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re going to bust your buns getting organized in the next few weeks. This will even encompass issues in your personal life including your health. Yes, you want it all! “Every day, in every way, I’m getting better and better.”
Lifestyle

Horoscope for Tuesday, 8/24/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It's hard to tell who's in and who's out so treat everyone with the same degree of professionalism until things shake out. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Show that there are no hard feelings by being the spirit of cooperation. Your good turn will be repaid in full.
Lifestyle

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Aug. 23

Today’s Birthday (08/23/21) Raise and grow your physical performance this year. Regular health routines energize you. Ride a professional surge this summer, before an autumn adjustment in educational direction. Settling into domestic joys this winter energizes springtime travels, research and investigation. You’re building vitality, strength and endurance. To get the...
Lifestyle

Horoscopes by Holiday for Aug. 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As you take an aspect of your life and push it a little further and then a little more, you’ll find out that the boundaries aren’t nearly where you thought they were. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many carrots are not orange. Many radishes are not red....
Willits News

Salome’s Stars

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The typically tidy Ram or Ewe might want to butt out until things are settled on the home front. But get involved and let your Ovine sense of order help restore domestic tranquility. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) The Bovine’s flair for fine-tuning...
Lifestyle

Your September Horoscope Is Here

Read on to find out what the sky has in store for your zodiac sign this month. Even though you don't technically don't have to trade your beach towel for pumpkin spice everything until the fall equinox on September 22, the whole month can feel like a switch flipping from the lazy, sultry, festive days of summer to the more organized, academic, ambitious vibe of autumn. It can even feel a bit like whiplash, given how focused the last two weeks of July and first two weeks of August — aka Leo season — are on self-expression, romance, and prioritizing pleasure. But now that several planets have shifted into Virgo — and Libra — we've become more tuned into self-improvement and partnerships over making the most of the moment. And while that might not sound exciting, the ninth month of the year is actually filled with plenty of chances to connect, transform, and get in your feelings in a way that can feel thoughtful, artistic, and even magical, thanks to the planetary influences at play.
Astronomy

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.
Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 24, 2021: Taurus, contentment is found in commitments; Virgo, deep discussions may be hard

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Beth Riesgraf was born in Belle Plaine, Minn., on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrayed Parker on the TV series “Leverage” from 2008 to 2012. More recently, she played Dr. Maeve Donovan on “Criminal Minds” and Sonia Holloway on “68 Whiskey.” She also appeared on episodes of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Stranger Things” and “SEAL Team.” Her film work includes roles in “I Hate Kids,” “In Search of Fellini” and “Intruders.”
Astronomy

Mercury Opposes Jupiter

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you don't have enemies, but it's also possible you just haven't recognized them yet. Often the enemy comes in the form of fun, temptation or a toxic friendship. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know opportunity when you see it. It matters not whether your confidence...
texasbreaking.com

Horoscope For August 31,2021: Virgos May Find Themselves Pulled Between Personal Obligation And Office Responsibilities

Aries – Those suffering from a lifestyle condition should expect a lot of relief. You’re likely to acquire financial stability and consolidate your position. Investing in real estate can pay off handsomely, so keep an eye on it. On the academic front, don’t take anything for granted. With the entrance of an undesirable visitor, the family’s routine is likely to be disrupted.
Astronomy

Leo Sun's Last Days

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Confluent interests naturally organize into a group effort that elevates all individual contributions, including your own. What happens next might best be described as a wonderful becoming. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Even as you try new styles, add skills and work to accommodate the fresh demands...
Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 6, 2021: Cancer, easy come, easy go; Aquarius, pace yourself

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ty Simpkins was born in New York City on this day in 2001. This birthday star began his acting career as an infant, portraying Jack Manning on the TV soap “One Life to Live” in 2001. He would go on to play Jude Cooper Bauer on “Guiding Light” and has since appeared on episodes of “Chimerica,” “Private Practice” and “CSI.” On the big screen, Simpkins’ film rsum includes performances in “Avengers: Endgame,” “Jurassic World” and “Insidious.”
Astronomy

Last Day of Venus in Virgo

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To ready yourself for something new, you must first reset. You can't try again until after you've hung up. Put in new numbers all you want, but it won't start a new call until you disconnect the old one. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One thing leads...
Lifestyle

What your horoscope says about back-to-school season

Alas, school is back in session, which means no more summer shenanigans, sleeping in and freedom. Adjusting to a new routine after months of online classes can be challenging, but don’t let the start of a new school year stress you out. The first day of school is perfect to...
Astronomy

The New Moon In Leo Is About to Deliver Shakeups You Can't See Coming

Leo season comes roaring in with a promise of boosting your confidence, self-image, and ability to own and use your voice. But thanks to a slew of planets currently hanging out in fellow fixed (aka stubborn-as-hell) signs this year, the fire sign's annual moment has been packed with joyful highs and frustrating lows.
Astronomy
Amomama

Here's What to Expect throughout August from Our Star Signs

With a new month comes new opportunities to seize the day and avoid costly mistakes. All twelve signs can benefit from some advice—especially in the love and career departments!. We expected 2021 to be a year that would redeem 2020, but sadly, not everything is back to normal. August will...
Celebrities

Horoscopes Aug. 13, 2021: John Slattery, stick to what’s tried and true

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shani Davis, 39; Debi Mazar, 57; John Slattery, 59; Dawnn Lewis, 60. Happy Birthday: Pay attention, and you’ll be able to take advantage of unique opportunities. Be open with friends, relatives or your lover, and make plans that will help you create a mutually beneficial connection that is geared toward a healthier future. Refuse to let outsiders interfere with your plans or meaningful relationships. Stick to what’s tried and true. Your numbers are 5, 17, 22, 24, 33, 36, 43.

