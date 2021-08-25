Selena Gomez Claims Being Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder Brought a Sense of Relief

Selena Gomez has opened up about her struggles with mental health and shared that she felt a weight being lifted off her shoulders after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In the most recent issue of Elle, the singer spoke candidly about the state of her mental health and how she dealt with the disorder, along with other medical problems such as lupus, chemotherapy, and a kidney transplant.

Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020 and was quite relieved as she felt the diagnosis shed some light on what she had been feeling.

WHAT KEPT HER GOING

Going through so many health problems took a toll on her, making her wonder what else would the universe throw at her. However, one thing kept her sane and strong – the desire to help others.

According to the 29-year-old, she told herself that she had the power to help people. Still, she admitted that there was once a time when she would have cracked and done something to hurt herself.

Gomez revealed that she recently went to McLean Hospital and discussed her bipolar disorder. But while some people are afraid of the diagnosis, she found a way to accept it. She added:

"When I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it. I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away."

THE DEFINITION OF BIPOLAR DISORDER

The National Institute of Mental Health describes Bipolar disorder as a "mental disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks."

Gomez has previously criticized today's image-obsessed society.

QUITTING SOCIAL MEDIA

Gomez, who has also struggled with anxiety and depression, chose to stay away from social media and all the negativity surrounding it to keep the disorder in check. She told Elle:

"I'm like, 'I've got to do something [more]. After I'm gone, I want people to remember me for my heart. This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it – I just put it down. That was such a relief for me."

Gomez has previously criticized today's image-obsessed society and has championed mental health awareness for quite some time, being one of the most active voices regarding the importance of mental health.