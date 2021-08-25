Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Hazy skies subside

By Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) that’s been over the area lately, will slowly depart for the end of the week.

As the SAL leaves SWFL, rain chances will return to normal meaning slightly “cooler” temperatures. Highs will return to normal levels in the low 90s for the upcoming weekend with feels-like temperatures staying in the triple digits. Attention will turn towards the tropics for the weekend as a system in the Caribbean develops and moves north. For now, model guidance keeps it to our west, but as is the case with anything this far out, progress will be tracked carefully through the end of the week.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

