State, local and Hochul: Collaboration is welcome, but it has its limits

New York state will welcome Afghan refugees and provide services to those resettling in the country, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced. "As the world watches the instability in Afghanistan unfold, New York is stepping up to once again serve as a beacon of hope and refuge," Hochul said. "The richness of culture and community that refugees and immigrants bring to our state is beyond measure, and the message to the world in no uncertain terms is that our state is committed to helping those who seek shelter on our shores."