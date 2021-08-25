Cancel
Public Health

State, local and Hochul: Collaboration is welcome, but it has its limits

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Gov. Hochul ticked off a well-chosen list of priorities on her first day: clarifying mask mandates and upping vaccination rates to slow COVID’s spread, whipping a lame bureaucracy to get emergency rent aid out the door and prevent evictions, doing the same with cash for excluded immigrant workers, and improving the culture in state government, with more transparency and a fresh focus on preventing sexual harassment. She said her tenure will be characterized by far more collaboration with legislative leaders, and “no blindsiding” of New York City, in stark contrast to that imperious fellow who undermined Mayor de Blasio seemingly for sport.

