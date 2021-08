The British pound is down sharply on Thursday, as the US dollar has recorded broad gains. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3649, down 0.75%. The US dollar has extended its gains on Thursday, pushing the pound into 1.36-territory. The pound is having a rough week and is down 1.6%. Investors have been flocking to the safe-haven US dollar, as risk appetite has eroded due to surging infections rates of the delta variant of Covid. This has led to renewed lockdowns and health restrictions and could hamper the nascent global recovery.