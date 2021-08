In the midst of the New York Mets’ “thumbs down” controversy, shortstop Francisco Lindor switched to a “thumbs up” while attending the US Open. The New York Mets are in the middle of a controversy in which trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez revealed to the media that the “thumbs down” celebration was a way to boo the fans, so to speak. That has led to angry New Yorkers calling into local sports radio stations to vent their frustrations and even team president Sandy Alderson releasing a statement condemning the gestures from the players. One of Baez’s teammates who also partook in the celebration was shortstop Francisco Lindor.