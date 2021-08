Treat your consumption of media like food. Take time to sort out what is nutritious and healthy, and what is junk. Stick to a healthy regimen. Just like food, the worst thing you can do is overconsume. Generally, this can even be true with healthy food if we eat way more than we need. It may make us feel good for a few minutes, but it makes us total addicts and destroys us in the long-term. So tread lightly when you open that app or log in to scroll mindlessly. Pay attention to how you are feeling when you reach for that like button and most importantly, why you are actually doing this. Here, less is better.