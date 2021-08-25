Cancel
Orlando, FL

Update: Missing man found safe, Orlando police say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
Adam Williams, age 31 Orlando police say Williams was last seen Tuesday night along E. Colonial Dr. near Primrose Avenue. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla,. — 7:50 a.m.:

Orlando police say Williams was located in good health and has been reunited with his family.

Original story:

The Orlando Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Police say Adam Williams, 31, was last seen Tuesday night shortly after 8 o’clock, near the ‘Home Suite Home’ motel, located at 2801 E Colonial Dr.

Police say Williams has the mental capacity of a child and suffers from other mental challenges.

Police describe Adam H. Williams as:

  • Age 31 (DOB 12/16/1989)
  • 170 lbs.
  • Black hair with faded sides
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a white tank top, navy blue shorts, with black and red sneakers

Here’s a map of where Orlando police say Adam Williams was last seen:

The Orlando Police Department asks anyone who locates Williams or has information on his whereabouts to contact OPD at: 321-235-5300.

