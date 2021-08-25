Update: Missing man found safe, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla,. — 7:50 a.m.:
Orlando police say Williams was located in good health and has been reunited with his family.
Original story:
The Orlando Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing man.
Police say Adam Williams, 31, was last seen Tuesday night shortly after 8 o’clock, near the ‘Home Suite Home’ motel, located at 2801 E Colonial Dr.
Police say Williams has the mental capacity of a child and suffers from other mental challenges.
Police describe Adam H. Williams as:
- Age 31 (DOB 12/16/1989)
- 170 lbs.
- Black hair with faded sides
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a white tank top, navy blue shorts, with black and red sneakers
Here’s a map of where Orlando police say Adam Williams was last seen:
The Orlando Police Department asks anyone who locates Williams or has information on his whereabouts to contact OPD at: 321-235-5300.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News beginning at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on this developing story.
Download the WFTV news app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.
Comments / 0