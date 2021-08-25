Update: Missing man found safe, Orlando police say

Adam Williams, age 31 Orlando police say Williams was last seen Tuesday night along E. Colonial Dr. near Primrose Avenue. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla,. — 7:50 a.m.:

Orlando police say Williams was located in good health and has been reunited with his family.

Original story:

The Orlando Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Police say Adam Williams, 31, was last seen Tuesday night shortly after 8 o’clock, near the ‘Home Suite Home’ motel, located at 2801 E Colonial Dr.

Police say Williams has the mental capacity of a child and suffers from other mental challenges.

Police describe Adam H. Williams as:

Age 31 (DOB 12/16/1989)

170 lbs.

Black hair with faded sides

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a white tank top, navy blue shorts, with black and red sneakers

Here’s a map of where Orlando police say Adam Williams was last seen:

The Orlando Police Department asks anyone who locates Williams or has information on his whereabouts to contact OPD at: 321-235-5300.

