'The Elder Scrolls 6' Will Be Playable On Xbox One Before PlayStation 5

By Ewan Moore
Microsoft really doesn't care whether or not you have an Xbox Series X/S - a strategy that seems to be working to the company's benefit. While PlayStation fans around the world scramble to get hold of a PlayStation 5 so they can play games like Demon's Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Microsoft just calmly announced that from December 2021, you'll be able to play new-gen games on your Xbox One. How? The magic of the Cloud.

