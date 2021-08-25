Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

To Make the Most of Your 401(k), Hire an Adviser Right Now

By Renée Pastor, AIF®
Posted by 
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oz96s_0bcBXG7400
Getty Images

Employer-sponsored 401(k) plans provide employees with the opportunity to contribute to their retirement account, access tax benefits and receive matching contributions from the employer. Usually, employers offer a list of investment options that the employee can choose from, but the employee cannot make choices outside of that menu. But many employees are falling short in fully understanding the structure of their 401(k) plans. They are suffering from information overload, and many participants are wishing for more direction or a “do it for me” option, according to a recent J.P. Morgan 2021 Defined Contribution Survey.

Managing your 401(k) account can be time consuming and intimidating for many people. They are busy doing their jobs and tending to family and simply do not have the time or expertise to manage their accounts. Luckily, an increasing number of American employers (40%) are now offering employees the option to open a “self-directed brokerage account” (SDBA) within their 401(k) as an alternative to only investing in the company-selected plan menu.

Depending on how the employer sets it up, an SDBA may allow the employee to hire a third-party investment adviser to manage their retirement plan account. This allows the employee to select investments that are outside of the limited plan menu, many times even allowing for the buying and selling of individual stocks, either on their own or with the assistance of their chosen investment adviser. Also, depending on how the employer sets it up, the investment adviser’s fee can come directly out of the employee’s 401(k) plan account, just like the typical investment and management fees that automatically come out of employees’ 401(k) accounts currently.

If your 401(k) plan is falling short for any of the aforementioned reasons, and your employer offers an SDBA, seeking an adviser might be the right path for you. With an adviser, you may be better positioned to optimize your retirement plan and fulfill your overall financial goals.

Why Should You Hire an Adviser?

In a Harris poll, 44% of Americans without financial advisers are now reconsidering engaging them after the devastating 2020 events. The impact of the current pandemic might have influenced more Americans to re-evaluate their financial wellness, and a financial adviser would be one of the best assets to have going forward.

With this outlook, an SDBA adviser can focus on enhancing your investment strategies to meet your long-term goals. Through their experience and knowledge, they will help you build your personalized retirement wealth plan as you pursue your own career goals.

This way, you have your own professional working for you, applying the knowledge that they have acquired over their careers, to benefit you.

When Is It the Right Time to Hire an Independent Adviser?

As your income levels rise, there is more need for informed investment decision-making. The wider range of investment choices that an SDBA offers means you can invest in multiple sectors, such as financial services, technology or energy. Maybe you want to participate in the growing industry of 5G or block chain technology. Since there is more to navigate, unless you are a very experienced investor, it is only prudent that you hire an experienced adviser to better manage your portfolio.

It is important to first identify if your 401(k) plan offers an SDBA and what are the terms. Does it open the investing choices up to a wider menu of mutual funds, but still limited, or does it open the investment choices further so that you can buy a broader range of mutual funds, or ETFs, or stocks and bonds? Does it allow you to hire your own adviser, and does it allow your adviser’s fee to be paid out of your account? Your chosen adviser can assist you in answering these questions.

The gaining popularity of the SDBA option does expose investors to more issues compared to the limited company-chosen menu of investments. One among them is having a more diversified range of investment options, which can be confusing. But having that choice is the purpose of the SDBA, and you can “outsource” the confusion and concerns to your adviser.

The original reason for having an SDBA option was for the do-it-yourself investor, but it has turned out to be a great vehicle to allow an employee to get a more customized plan and have someone else manage it for them.

Moving Forward

While an employee-managed 401(k) can be a good investment tool for some people, hiring an independent adviser is the best choice for those who want tailor-made investment choices or more aggressive financial options but don't have the time and energy to commit to the process.

Securities offered through Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation (MACC). Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through GWM Advisors LLC DBA Goss Advisors, a registered investment adviser. Goss Advisors and the Pastor Financial Group are affiliated entities to MACC and under common control of NewEdge Capital Group LLC.

Any opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of GWM Advisors LLC, Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation, or the NewEdge Capital Group LLC. The information provided herein is for informational and educational purposes only and is not meant to be a solicitation for a specific security or service.

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Renée Pastor, AIF®

Founder, Wealth Manager, The Pastor Financial Group

Renée Pastor is Founder & Wealth Manager at The Pastor Financial Group, a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management practice headquartered in New Orleans. The firm specializes in retirement planning and 401(k) management for families and individuals nationwide. To learn more, please visit thepastorgroup.com.

Comments / 0

Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Stocks And Bonds#Financial Advisers#Sec#Mutual Funds#Sdba#Americans#Finra Sipc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Reasons Not to Roll Over Your 401(k)

Rolling over your 401(k) can be one of the most beneficial things you can do to ensure you have a comfortable retirement. But it also might not be necessary or even advantageous. Depending on your circumstances, there are times when rolling over your 401(k) to an IRA could even be against your best interests. Here, we'll look at five of the biggest reasons you should not roll over your 401(k).
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

The Pitfalls of Self-Directed Roth IRAs

Tech mogul Peter Thiel made headlines in June after revealing he has $5 billion saved in a Roth IRA that he’ll never have to pay taxes on in retirement, and he did it in a rather unorthodox way. It’s unrealistic for an average person to amass that kind of wealth in IRAs, and more importantly, they should understand there’s a lot of risk in trying to follow his model.
Economymadison

How Much Is Your 401(k) Match Really Worth?

A 401(k) match is a flashy perk employers dangle in front of prospective employees, but its actual value varies quite a bit: anywhere from nothing to tens of thousands of dollars. To find out how much you'll get, you have to weigh several factors, which I outline below. Once you...
MarketsKTEN.com

Investors Are Woefully Ignorant on Financial Advisor Fees: Are You Different?

Investors don’t understand the fees they pay for investment products and advice especially well, according to a recent State Street Global Advisors survey. State Street’s Low-Cost Investing Survey found a general lack of understanding when it comes to the management costs and advisory fees that investors pay. In fact, only 17% of investors who participated in the online survey knew that management costs associated with mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are separate from the fees that financial advisors and investment platforms charge.
EconomyInc.com

How to Tell If Hiring Remote Employees Is Right For Your Company

The Coronavirus pandemic propelled a shift toward remote work that led many professionals to abandon the typical 9-to-5 and embrace the digital nomad lifestyle. At the same time, many companies have hired digital nomads to gain flexibility, spur innovation, and reduce overhead during a time of economic uncertainty. Hiring a...
Economymadison

Most Seniors Wait Until This Moment to Tap Their Retirement Savings

The purpose of socking funds away in an IRA or 401(k) plan is to ensure that there's enough money to go around during retirement. But many seniors aren't tapping their nest eggs until they absolutely have to. In fact, about 80% of retirees aren't touching their IRAs or 401(k) plans...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons Not to Max Out Your 401(k) in 2021

Most of us would agree that contributing as much as possible to your retirement accounts is a good idea. But you may not be in a position to devote the maximum amount to your 401(k) -- $19,500 in 2021 ($26,000 if you're over 50) -- and may be faced with more difficult trade-offs.
Personal Financemoneytalksnews.com

How to Get Started With Your 401(k)

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Your first day at a new job is a whirlwind experience. Between meeting new colleagues, learning your way around and the unavoidable lengthy training from human resources, you have a lot to keep you busy. But buried somewhere in...
MarketsGreenwichTime

What Should You Do With the Unvested Shares of Former Employees?

In preventing and managing startup disputes, I’ve encountered some confusion among founders regarding unvested shares, specifically how and when to repurchase them. The answer is somewhat complex, so let’s start with the basics. Stock vs. stock options. Oftentimes when early-stage founders (particularly first-time founders) think about equity, they think of...
Personal FinanceWicked Local

FINANCIAL FOCUS: Review your IRA, 401(k) beneficiaries

If you’ve had an IRA and a 401(k) for many years, you may occasionally ask yourself some questions: “Am I contributing enough?” “Am I still funding these accounts with the right mix of investments for my goals and risk tolerance?” But here’s one inquiry you might be overlooking: “Have I used the correct beneficiary designations?” And the answer you get is important.
Personal FinanceWestport News

Better Bookkeeping for the Self-Employed

There are many things to like about being self-employed. You can set your own hours, choose where you work, choose your business direction without consulting anyone else, and you get paid what you think you deserve. But there are drawbacks to self-employment as well, namely, just how much extra work you have to do to remain compliant with the government.
Prairie Village, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Your Mortgage: Once you apply don’t buy … (other stuff)

If you’ve ever applied for a home loan, it’s quite possible you’ve been told to not make big purchases during the loan process. But why?. Well, the short answer is because doing so could screw up the underwriting portion of your new home loan. But what does ‘screwing up the underwriting’ mean? You readers know me, so you’re aware I can’t just stop at a short answer. Let’s unpack what exactly that phrase means.
LawThe American Genius

Can you be sued for roasting your former employer on Glassdoor?

(BUSINESS NEWS) If you leave a nasty review of your former employer on Glassdoor, and share it across social media, can you be sued for a million dollars?. One of the more clearly understood parts of capitalism entails letting consumers decide based on their available choices, and – should their decisions have a negative impact on your business – living with the consequences. But when a former employee levies criticism that can inspire those same deleterious effects, the correct course of action becomes a bit less clear.
Income TaxPosted by
BGR.com

There’s a new stimulus check almost no one knows about, and you might be eligible for it

We’ve previously called 2021 the year of the stimulus check. And there’s so much evidence that continues to prove why this is the case. From the ongoing child tax credit checks, to some people receiving what amount to fourth stimulus checks. Those are coming soon to residents of California. As well as to parents who give birth to a new child at any point in 2021. Also, there’s a stimulus benefit that many people probably don’t even know exists — the so-called Child and Dependent Care Credit. Here’s what it is, and what you need to know about it. Today’s Top Deal AirPods...

Comments / 0

Community Policy