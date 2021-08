A reporter in Michigan said he was punched in the face while covering an anti-mask rally Thursday. Brendan Quealy, a reporter with the Traverse City Record-Eagle, was covering an event protesting COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates for schools when an organizer, Heather Cerone, called out the paper for recording audio. “There’s no reporting, Brendan,” Cerone said in the audio. “We don’t authorize that. So, you guys feel like standing in front of him? Because we’re on private property here because we have that rented. That would be great.” Quealy later told investigators he was approached by two men who pushed him away, with one punching him in the face with both hands.