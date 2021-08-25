Cancel
Missouri State

How Missouri’s Absurd New Gun Law Hurts Police Departments and Shooting Victims

By Andrew Boryga
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Judy Sherry, a longtime Kansas City advocate against gun violence, founded a volunteer organization to mobilize legislative efforts in Missouri after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Since then, she woefully admits, “nothing meaningful” has changed on the gun reform front in her state. On the contrary, in June, her Republican governor, Mike Parson, passed a new law supposedly meant to protect Second Amendment enthusiasts from “government overreach.” But advocates like Sherry and even law enforcement officials—who normally support gun rights—believe it is a dangerous nod to Parson’s right-wing base.

