James Lileks: Planning a trip right now is lots of fun

Ferris Bueller said it best: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” This unexpected nugget of wisdom from a high schooler really captures what our Bucket List articles try to do; that is, show you some of the most incredible places across the country that are just waiting to be explored and enjoyed. And in terms of stopping and looking around, well, there’s perhaps no better way to do that than aboard a train. There’s something inherently charming and magical about a train ride; sitting back while the world passes by, feeling the solid wood booths beneath you, with the chug of the locomotive and passenger chatter humming in the background. The following 18 train rides show off some of America’s most sweeping and scenic landscapes, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences you’ll never forget.