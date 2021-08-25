Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Timo Werner Rejected Inter Milan Advances to Stay at Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Snq5D_0bcBWSHV00

Chelsea forward Timo Werner rejected any opportunity to talk to Inter Milan this summer to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to reports in Germany.

The German international was linked with a move to the Italian club as Chelsea negotiated for Romelu Lukaku.

As per Christian Falk, Inter were interested in Werner but the striker decided to stay at Chelsea.

It was previously reported that Werner wanted to stay at Chelsea despite the interest and that he was looking forward to playing with Lukaku this season.

Werner and Lukaku were pictured exchanging words throughout Chelsea's open training session at Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League opener aganst Crystal Palace and many fans believe Lukaku could be key to unlocking Werner's potential.

Speaking on Lukaku's move to Chelsea, Werner was full of praise for the Belgian.

"He's probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question," Werner told Sky Sports. "I don't think we need to say too much about him. He's a world class striker who would benefit any team.

"I certainly think at RB Leipzig, it always helped me having a big striker alongside me. I think that's good because I'm not the biggest and when you play on your own upfront you obviously have the attention of one or two brawny defenders.

"It's a good new weapon to have in our game when you know if you play a long ball he'll hold it up and then the fast players around him can set off. I think that's good for any team."

More Timo Werner Coverage

Werner ended his first season at Chelsea by winning the Champions League and will look to push on this season to add more goals as the Blues look to challenge for the title.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
263
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Romelu Lukaku
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timo Werner Rejected#Italian#Christian#Aganst Crystal Palace#Belgian#Sky Sports#Rb Leipzig#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Dalmat: A struggle for Inter Milan without Lukaku

Former Inter Milan midfielder Stephane Dalmat says they cannot to lose Nicolo Barella. The champions have already sold Achraf Hakimi (PSG) and Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea). "(Antonio) Conte's farewell was only partly a surprise for me, because even before winning the Scudetto, I had realised there was something not working between him and the club," Dalmat told FCInter1908.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Inter Milan fans deface ANOTHER Romelu Lukaku mural calling the Chelsea signing a 'sell out traitor' following his £97.5m return to Stamford Bridge

Inter Milan fans have defaced another mural of former striker Romelu Lukaku after his £97.5m move to Chelsea. Supporters are furious at the player and their own club for allowing the star forward - who scored 30 goals last season as the Nerazzuri won their first Serie A title in 11 years - to leave especially after both the player and the Italian side claimed the Belgian would be staying earlier this summer.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fans deface another mural of Chelsea signing Lukaku

Inter Milan fans have taken aim at another local mural of former hero Romelu Lukaku after his move to Chelsea. The latest defaced mural scribbles out part of the Belgian striker's face and has 'sell out traitor' written in Italian. Supporters are furious at the player and their own club...
SoccerFOX Sports

Italian club Roma signs forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

ROME (AP) — Italian club Roma signed forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for 40 million euros ($47 million) on Tuesday. Abraham replaces Edin Džeko, who moved to Serie A champion Inter Milan last week. “You can sense when a club really wants you — and Roma made their interest clear...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku takes No 9 shirt at Chelsea after £97.5m transfer from Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has taken the No 9 shirt at Chelsea following his £97.5m move from Inter Milan.The Belgian takes the vacant shirt number following Tammy Abraham’s move to Roma for £34m.And the 28-year-old is ready to start for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Premier League this weekend against Arsenal.“I’ve got the No 9 yes,” Lukaku confirmed. “I’m very happy and fortunate to be in this situation.”Lukaku then confirmed his condition ahead of this weekend’s game, reassuring fans that he is ready after participating in pre-season with Inter Milan. “Yes I’ve been training,” Lukaku said at his unveiling press conference when...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Lautaro Martinez 'set to sign new five-year Inter Milan contract worth £5m per season'... with Nuno Espirito Santo's £60m plans to pair him with Harry Kane at Tottenham scuppered by Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea

Lautaro Martinez is reportedly close to agreeing a new five-year deal with Inter Milan despite interest from Tottenham. The first meeting between the striker and the Serie A side had been planned for some weeks and was 'positive', according to Sky Sports Italia. Martinez's current contract runs until 2023 and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'I'm here for life', says £98m Romelu Lukaku after rejoining Chelsea on five-year contract from Inter Milan as Belgium striker, 28, insists he is ready for challenge in the Premier League despite difficult spells at the Blues and Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku says he wants to spend the rest of his career at Chelsea. The 28-year-old Belgium striker has signed a five-year contract after returning to the club he played for 10 years ago. Chelsea have paid almost £100million to bring Lukaku back to the Premier League from Inter Milan.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Juventus, Inter, Milan lead Serie A contenders

MILAN -- Juventus is favored to regain its Italian league title, partly because of defending champion Inter Milan's financial difficulties. Inter opens the new season at home against Genoa on Saturday, while Juventus plays Sunday at Udinese. Five of the top seven teams from last season have new coaches. INTER...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel tips ‘unique’ Romelu Lukaku to complete Chelsea jigsaw

Thomas Tuchel has tipped Romelu Lukaku to harness his “unique” goalscoring abilities as the missing piece of Chelsea’s attacking jigsaw. Lukaku is expected to feature in Sunday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal, following his £98million switch from Inter Milan. Manager Tuchel is keenly awaiting the 28-year-old’s second Chelsea debut, backing...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Lukaku will help Werner on and off pitch

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is confident the presence of Romelu Lukaku will be good for Timo Werner. Tuchel is convinced Lukaku can take the pressure off Werner on and away from the pitch. "I truly believe that this can be a big upgrade for him [Werner]," said Tuchel. "Having the...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Inter Milan Boss Reveals What Romelu Lukaku Did to Seal Chelsea Move

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has confirmed Romelu Lukaku personally requested to leave to join Chelsea this summer after the Blues made an approach. Lukaku eventually returned to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £97.5 million, signing a five-year contract in west London. It was a costly transfer but one...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​AC Milan close to signing Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is nearing an AC Milan move before the transfer deadline. According to Sky Sports, Bakayoko is set to join Milan on a deal that is a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. Bakayoko has failed to reach the heights he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy