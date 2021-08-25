Cancel
Small Business

What do small businesses think of Allstate, State Farm and top insurers?

insurancebusinessmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall business insurance customers are feeling neglected by their insurers, according to a new study by J.D. Power. The US insurance industry handed out billions of dollars in refunds to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since coverage wasn’t affected, small business insurance customers didn’t see any of that relief. That lack of proactive support and attention put a significant dent in customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Small Commercial Insurance Study.

