No-No Boy’s Moving Musical Ode to the Fall of Afghanistan

By Julian Saporiti
I was really overwhelmed this past week watching the fall of Afghanistan. As a Vietnamese American (and more so as a historian), I felt let down. No one gives a damn about history. If we did, we wouldn’t be watching the eeriest of parallels unfold at the end of another miscalculated American war. So, as one does when depressed and alone in front of a laptop, I threw my voice to the void and posted something snarky (but not insincere) on social media (seen above).

