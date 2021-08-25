Editorial: Juggling career and family is a struggle — even for elite athletes

Event organizers release COVID-19 guidelines to create a safe racing environment for all participants. CHICAGO – The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced today that it will host some of the world’s best elite athletes as it prepares for the 43rd running of the event. In addition to previously announced Americans Galen Rupp and Sara Hall, Getaneh Molla (ETH), Seifu Tura (ETH), Ruth Chepngetich (KEN), Keira D’Amato (USA), and Emma Bates (USA) are among the stars headlining this year’s field. Local natives Chris Derrick (USA) and Lindsay Flanagan (USA) are also among the top athletes in this year’s field. Adding to the excitement, past champions Daniel Romanchuk (USA), Marcel Hug (SWI), Tatyana McFadden (USA), and Amanda McGrory (USA) will race for the victory in the elite wheelchair competition.
