Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe Township, NJ

Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

wbjb.org
 9 days ago

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Residents across the waterlogged Northeast are clearing mud and tearing out soggy carpets after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri. The smell of sewage filled the air in a New Jersey retirement community as people returned to their soaked homes and possessions Monday. The storm’s remnants still threaten further flooding in New England as they made a slow trek back to the sea. Officials fret that just a few more inches would be a back-breaker following a wet summer. Henri hit Rhode Island on Sunday as a tropical storm but spared coastal areas major damage.

wbjb.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monroe Township, NJ
Government
City
Monroe Township, NJ
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Carpet#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will now have a higher profile on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Thursday elevated her as vice chairman of the select committee, a move designed to blunt criticism from former President Trump and his GOP loyalists on Capitol Hill that the panel's probe is a purely partisan exercise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy