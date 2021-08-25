Cancel
Fischer: On the road, listening and sharing

By Sen. Deb Fischer
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, the month of August affords me the opportunity to do a critically important part of my job: speaking directly with Nebraskans about the things that matter to them. I was able to do that recently at the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Summit, where I spoke about the bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed earlier in August. This bill has the potential to make the most important investments in our nation’s infrastructure in a generation. It is not perfect — no bill that’s the product of bipartisan compromise ever is — but I voted for it because after national defense, investing in infrastructure is a priority of our federal government.

