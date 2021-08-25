Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Commentary: The burning debate — manage forest fires or suppress them?

By Char Miller, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs western wildfires burn through millions of forested acres, they are igniting debates about our response that are almost as heated as the flames themselves. The leaders of the U.S. Forest Service have known that fire begets discord since 1905, when Gifford Pinchot became the federal agency’s first chief. Randy Moore, who was sworn in as the 20th chief July 26, is no stranger to the conflict, after his decadelong service as the agency’s regional forester for California. Since 2017, our fire-prone state — and its many national forests — have endured its eight largest fires ever.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Moore
Person
Gifford Pinchot
Person
Tom Mcclintock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Forest Management#Forester#Fire Suppression#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#Tamarack#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StateSFGate

Map shows where six largest California wildfires are burning right now

Bone-dry weather and fierce winds brought dire wildfire conditions to Northern California over the past week, exploding existing blazes and starting new ones. The largest is the Dixie Fire, which on Sunday became the second largest wildfire in state history. There are six significant wildfires burning thousands of acres each...
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Forest fire burning about 90 minutes south of Tahoe

Firefighters are reporting 0% containment of the Caldor Fire that is burning about 90 minutes south of Lake Tahoe. The fire is estimated to have burned 400 acres in the Eldorado National Forest. Fixed wing aircraft were grounded today due to smoke from other Northern California wildfires but three helicopters...
PoliticsShropshire Star

US Forest Service at capacity as wildfires continue

More than 6,000 square miles have been burned in the US so far this year. The US Forest Service is operating in crisis mode, fully deploying firefighters and maxing out its support system as wildfires continue, threatening thousands of homes and entire towns. The roughly 21,000 federal firefighters working on...
U.S. PoliticsSlate

The U.S. Forest Service’s Terrible, Shortsighted New Wildfire Policy

President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has so far had a mixed administrative track record on climate change: It’s issued ambitious, unprecedented executive orders and prioritized legislative spending to take on the crisis, but it’s also waffled on pipelines, approved countless drilling permits, and eased coal regulations. Now, the administration has taken one of its most damaging and immediately cataclysmic moves to date.
EnvironmentModesto Bee

‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town

A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday amid dangerous weather. The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40 mph (64 kph) gusts, raged...
Politicseenews.net

Forest Service directive rekindles debate on prescribed burns

While wildfires burn all over the West, the Southeast is entering its wettest season of the year. So why is the Forest Service placing new limits on prescribed fire there? Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground.
Willow Creek, CAEureka Times-Standard

Wildfire roundup | Monument Fire surpasses 67,000 acres

The impact of California’s catastrophic wildfires were felt across the United States on Thursday as smoke traveled as far as the East Coast. The Monument Fire, McFarland Fire and River Complex continued to produce heavy smoke impacts to Northern California communities, according to the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District.
EnvironmentHawaii Tribune-Herald

Crews battle largest US wildfire, threats grow across West

QUINCY, Calif. — Johnnie Brookwood had never heard of a road named Dixie when a wildfire began a month ago in the forestlands of Northern California. Within three weeks, it exploded into the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses including a lodge in the gold rush-era town of Greenville where she was renting a room for $650 per month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy