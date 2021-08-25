Chain-Reaction Collision Reported During Rush Hour in Sacramento

Interstate 80 Sees Traffic Slowdown After Chain-Reaction Collision. A chain-reaction collision occurred in Sacramento on August 23 along I-80 that interfered with rush hour traffic and caused one injury. The crash occurred just before 8:00 in the morning along eastbound I-80 just west of the Raley Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The police report said that the driver of a Kia Forte lost control of their car and struck the concrete divider.