New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

wbjb.org
 9 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is joining a small but growing list of places to require COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and state workers or undergo regular testing. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new mandate during a news conference Monday. He says that state employees and teachers of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or else get COVID-19 testing once or twice a week. New Jersey joins California, Connecticut and Washington in requiring teachers both to be vaccinated and wear masks. New York City on Monday mandated vaccinations for teachers.

