Let’s take a break from soccer previewing, shall we?. So far, we’ve only been talking about the men’s and women’s soccer teams in terms of fall previews for Marquette athletics. That was a function of time, though. Have to preview the women’s season before the season actually starts, right? Yesterday, though, we started talking about men’s soccer because we have to get that going before they start..... but we also have to get some volleyball previewing in! The Marquette volleyball season starts the day after the men’s soccer season, so we’ll be alternating back and forth over the next few days.