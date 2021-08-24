Cancel
Immigration

Murphy says NJ to get ‘significant’ number of Afghans

 9 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will be getting a “significant’” but so far unspecified number of Afghan refugees imminently. That’s according to Gov. Phil Murphy, who spoke Monday during an unrelated news conference. He says he spoke with military officials over the last couple of days. They are taking charge of the effort to bring the Afghans to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Murphy said the state would do whatever it can to help, but he said it was likely that COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations would take place elsewhere. U.S. Northern Command said in a tweet that the Defense Department approved a State Department request for temporary housing and support at the Joint Base for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants.

