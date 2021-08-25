Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

The Life and Death of Robert Capa: How a Woman Invented the First Great War Photographer

By Giles Tremlett
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

In August 1936 a small, scruffy, dark-haired Hungarian photographer called Endre Ernö Freidmann and his elegant Polish partner Gerta Pohorylle crashed-landed into a field in northern Spain in an aircraft that also carried their lightweight Leica cameras. It was an inauspicious, if typically rugged, arrival for an adventurous young couple...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Capa
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Gerda Taro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life And Death#World War#Hungarian#Polish#Freidmann#Vu#Jewish#Anti Nazi#Anti Semitic#Belgian#Spanish#Pinckers#Americans#German#Unive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Books & LiteratureForward

In World War II Berlin, a little-known story of German resistance

All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler. Since childhood, Rebecca Donner had known that she was heir to an important – and little-known — story of World War II resistance. Her Milwaukee-born great-great-aunt, Mildred Harnack, in concert with her German husband, Arvid Harnack, led a circle of anti-Nazi resisters in Berlin. From the early 1930s through the war years, their activities escalated from discussions to leafletting, facilitating the escape of Jews, plotting sabotage and, eventually, espionage. In the end, the decryption of a Soviet message about the group – whom the Nazis dubbed the “Red Orchestra” — led to Mildred Harnack’s arrest, torture and 1943 execution. Donner, a two-time novelist and a 2018-19 fellow at the Leon Levy Center for Biography at the City University of New York, tells the story in her new nonfiction narrative, “All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days.” The title is lifted from Harnack’s prison translation of a Goethe poem.
Warren County, MSVicksburg Post

Library Column: World War II Adult Nonfiction

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features New Adult Nonfiction centered around World War II. Author David A. Price tells the mesmerizing story of the great minds behind Colossus and chronicles the remarkable feats of engineering that...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

How the ‘art of the insane’ inspired the surrealists – and was twisted by the Nazis

On a winter’s day in 1898, a stocky young man with a handlebar moustache was hurrying along the banks of a canal in Hamburg, north Germany. Franz Karl Bühler was in a panic, fleeing a gang of mysterious agents who had been tormenting him for months. There was only one way to escape, he thought. He must swim for it. So he plunged into the dark water, close to freezing at this time of year, and struck out for the far side. When he was hauled on to the bank, soaked and shivering, it became clear to passersby that there was something odd about the man. There was no sign of his pursuers. He was confused, perhaps insane. So he was taken to the nearby Friedrichsberg “madhouse”, as it was known then, and taken inside. He would remain in the dubious care of the German psychiatric system for the next 42 years, one of hundreds of thousands of patients who lived near-invisible lives behind the asylum walls.
Museumstalesbuzz.com

Jewish Museum exhibit shows art looted during World War II

Matisses, Picassos, Cézannes. Nazi forces plundered scores of artistic treasures — and took an unfathomable number of human lives — during World War II and the Holocaust. Works of art went on improbable paths before, during and after the war, withstanding harrowing conditions. They wound their way across national borders, through military depots and in and out of networks of collectors, looters, ideologues and restitution organizations.
PhotographyThrive Global

Photograph and Song Exercise: Singing Beauties To The Land-Robert Merrill

National anthems. National tunes. There is a reason why land and song goes hand-in-hand. A song should also imitate the land; reflecting the countless stories and treasures of it. Lands are meant to nourish. Therefore, the songs should be nourishing, as well. Furthermore, what permits a person to experience such beauty is the wonder of moving through a certain narrative. What makes a particular land, and landscape, beautiful? Why is beauty centered so well, within humanity’s connection with the Earth? Perhaps, it’s simply how the Creator has made it. Beauty comes from our connection to the land. And yes, even in the urban demographic, it is connected with that, as well. Urban segments of the United States are simply those spaces, which have disguised themselves. We may think they are disconnected from nature. Yet, nature has a strategic method in reminding such a demographic just how connected, it truly is.
SocietyPosted by
The Conversation UK

Joséphine Baker: artist, activist, resistance fighter and now honoured in France’s Panthéon

In the midst of the second world war, at the edge of the vast Saharan desert, Joséphine Baker took the stage. Her backdrop was a midnight sky, painted with stars. A crowd of adoring Allied soldiers stationed in North Africa gathered to swoon over the world-renowned entertainer. To their great delight, Baker sang one of her most celebrated songs: J’ai Deux amours or I have two loves. The first was her country, the US – where Baker was born and raised – and the second her newly adopted home, Paris.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

How the War Made Wittgenstein the Philosopher He Was

A young man—not so young as some—is going to war. He is small, aquiline, Jewish, gay, cultivated, and preposterously rich. He speaks the high-toned German of fin-de-siècle Vienna, and has decent enough English to argue with Bertrand Russell, who expects him to take the next big step in philosophy. He is the youngest son of a family ruled with ferocious love by a patriarch, recently dead, who insisted his children live by das harte Muss—the hard must of duty.
Visual ArtPosted by
The Independent

‘These are the traces of this tumult’: The precious artworks looted by the Nazis

In 1940, Jewish art dealer Paul Rosenberg fled Nazi-occupied Paris for America. Before he departed, he stored his most valuable paintings in a bank vault in Libourne, France. His art collection, which included Henri Matisse paintings, was seized by the Nazis. They took the paintings and stored them at the Jeu de Paume in Paris, a Nazi storage depot. Then, they broke into Rosenberg’s Paris art gallery and turned it into the Study of the Jewish Question – only to host anti-Semitic exhibitions.
Photographykclu.org

Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

Larry West was looking for a hobby that would combine visual arts and American history. And he found it in 1975 at an antique store in Mamaroneck, N.Y. At that time, boxes of daguerreotypes — the first commercially successful photographic process, invented around 1839 — would just be sitting there, West says. So he bought one "that happened to be [of] an African American," he tells Weekend Edition. "And I was fascinated."
Photographypetapixel.com

Watch a Photographer Skillfully Light-Paint Swans Into a Lake

Finnish light-painting photographer Hannu Huhtamo has shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how he recently created a photo of light swans floating on a lake. Huhtamo is a Helsinki-based photographer who has been combining light art and long exposure photography since 2008. His intricate light painting photos have now captured the Internet’s attention for over a decade and have been featured in exhibitions around the world.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

World War II Books for Your Book Club

Somewhere between 70 and 85 million people died in World War II, about 3% of the world’s population in 1940. The conflict reached across the globe, engaging all imaginable powers. Those on the battlefields fared badly, but famine, disease, brutality and oppression caused millions of civilian deaths. The Holocaust murdered millions of Jewish people, but also targeted millions from eastern Europe as well as Roma, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities. Few countries escaped the touch of the war, and it has remained a huge part of our literary efforts for seven decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy