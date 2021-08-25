Cancel
Cell Phones

EU plans energy labels and strict environmental regulations for smartphones and tablets

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EU energy label, known from televisions and refrigerators, is also to become mandatory for smartphones and tablets in 2023. In addition, the EU Commission is planning strict requirements for the repairability and longevity of the devices. For example, manufacturers should deliver spare parts and security updates for five years. Batteries have to have a particularly long service life – or they must be exchangeable. This emerges from the draft ordinances of the EU Commission, which are available to c’t.

