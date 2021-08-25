Cancel
Public Health

Once every 59 years: the likelihood of a pandemic like Covid-19 is increasing sharply

Cover picture for the articleThe probability that a devastating pandemic like the current one will occur in any year is already around two percent. Such a current one is likely to occur about every 59 years and many people are likely to experience one throughout their lives. This has now been calculated by a group of researchers on the basis of newly compiled data on epidemics and pandemics over the past 400 years. A pandemic comparable to that of the Spanish flu occurs roughly every 400 years and one that will wipe out all of humanity is “statistically likely” in the next 12,000 years.

