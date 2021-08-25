Cancel
Amazon Echo Show 8 2021 launched in India for ₹11,499

By Sumukh Rao
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s Echo series of speakers have gained a fair bit of popularity in India over the years. The speakers produce good sound, have smart functionality with Alexa, and can be used to control other appliances. Moreover, Amazon has made these Echo speakers available in the country at relatively affordable prices, at least for entry-level models like the Echo Dot. While the Echo Dot is just a speaker, Amazon’s Echo Show is a smart speaker with an in-built display that can be used to view content, make video calls, or control your music. Today, Amazon has launched a newer version of the Echo Show in India — the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with some improvements and new features.

