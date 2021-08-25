Can I remove the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s screen protector?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has got many people excited about the foldable with the aggressive pricing that aligns with the traditional flagships of the Android and iPhone world. In addition, it’s more durable than its predecessor and comes with a new protective PET film for the main screen that’s said to be 80% stronger than the TPU film used in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. So if you’re planning to buy the phone, you may be wondering whether you can remove the PET film. The quick answer is no. Like with the previous foldable phones, users should not remove the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s screen protector.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0