Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Can I remove the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s screen protector?

By Gaurav Shukla
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has got many people excited about the foldable with the aggressive pricing that aligns with the traditional flagships of the Android and iPhone world. In addition, it’s more durable than its predecessor and comes with a new protective PET film for the main screen that’s said to be 80% stronger than the TPU film used in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. So if you’re planning to buy the phone, you may be wondering whether you can remove the PET film. The quick answer is no. Like with the previous foldable phones, users should not remove the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s screen protector.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Galaxy#Samsung Phones#Smartphone#Tpu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Samsung's 2021 and 2020 flagship phones, compared

Editors' note: An earlier version of this story misstated the storage capabilities of the Galaxy S21 line. The S21 phone line does not include a microSD card slot. Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone line is the latest version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy phone, released earlier this year (here's where to order one.) It's also the successor to the Galaxy S20 line, which came out in 2020. If you're in the market for an upgrade, you may be wondering: What exactly are the differences between the two Galaxy phones? Is it worth the $800 for an upgrade? (Or maybe you should go with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, or wait for the rumored Galaxy S22?)
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Technologytalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specs Comparison

The foldable phones by Samsung which transform into tablets reached the third generation and now the Korean giant literally dominates the foldable niche in the global market. The latest model is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is the most powerful flagship by Samsung. But is it worth spending more for a foldable or you can actually get a better device if you go for the top-tier but more traditional Galaxy S21 Ultra? This comparison between their specifications will shed some light and clear your ideas in regards.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy S22: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors

After a summer filled with mid-range phones, we're expecting to see some major flagships this fall, from the Pixel 6 to the iPhone 13. Naturally, we expect these phones to sell like hotcakes, but if Samsung's upcoming Galaxy phones stay on schedule, they're also not that far off. So should you wait for them?
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Samsung seems to have just given up on keeping its new folding phones secret at this point

With less than 48 hours to go until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, you'd be forgiven for thinking we're all out of potential leaks flaunting the company's upcoming folding phones. Of course, you'd also be wrong. Following up on its own internal video tease a few weeks ago, Samsung accidentally published an ad on YouTube showing off both the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, in case you need further evidence of what's on the way later this week.
Cell PhonesGreenwichTime

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Is Almost Here. Here's How to Reserve Yours in Advance.

It's about to unfold! That's right, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally coming and you can reserve yours today. A more durable design and faster processing are among the many new features expected for the device. Although there is no official release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, more information will be revealed during the August 11 Samsung Unpacked event.
TechnologySamMobile

Watch this Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 video if you want to ruin your Unpacked experience

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks refuse to stop as we continue to get closer to Samsung’s August 11 Unpacked event. We’ve seen so much about the new foldables already that the upcoming launch may as well not happen anymore. The only thing left for Samsung to do is to confirm everything officially, but if you can’t wait and are wondering if some of the biggest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 features are real, the leaked video embedded below is all you need to watch.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals in August 2021

Samsung Galaxy S9 deals are now by no stretch one of Samsung's newest devices. In fact, with the trio of S20 handsets, a range of S10 devices, a few 'A' series options and the newest Note device, the S9 finds itself a good few miles back. Limited Time Offer. Samsung...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 hands-on: Writing a new page of foldable history

While some product release cycles radically change perspectives, others refine good ideas in order to make them better ones. Samsung's third-generation foldable phones fit squarely into this second category, and they represent a concerted effort to take Samsung's more novel smartphone ideas and transform them into a fully consumer-ready product. In many ways, 2021 is the year that foldables are finally being built to go mainstream.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 won’t have stylus support like the Fold 3

The foldable phone is no longer just a gimmicky device targeting a particular niche of the market. Samsung wants the form factor to go mainstream. And the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 certainly feel like mainstream smartphones. They’re not official until next week, but we think we know everything about the two foldable handsets already. The rumors say that both handsets will be more durable, just like traditional smartphones. They’ll also be more affordable than their predecessors, with the Flip 3’s price reportedly in iPhone 13 Pro range. Samsung will also try transplanting the S Pen stylus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy