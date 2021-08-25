Can I remove the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen protector?
When reviewers unknowingly started peeling off the protective film from the original Galaxy Fold, it left several phones damaged. Since then, Samsung has been vocal about asking people not to remove the pre-applied protective film from any foldable smartphones. If you’re wondering if that has changed with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the short answer is no. You can’t remove the screen protector from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or use any unapproved protective films on the inner foldable display.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0