Can I remove the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen protector?

By Gaurav Shukla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen reviewers unknowingly started peeling off the protective film from the original Galaxy Fold, it left several phones damaged. Since then, Samsung has been vocal about asking people not to remove the pre-applied protective film from any foldable smartphones. If you’re wondering if that has changed with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the short answer is no. You can’t remove the screen protector from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or use any unapproved protective films on the inner foldable display.

Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S20: Samsung's 2021 and 2020 flagship phones, compared

Editors' note: An earlier version of this story misstated the storage capabilities of the Galaxy S21 line. The S21 phone line does not include a microSD card slot. Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone line is the latest version of Samsung's flagship Galaxy phone, released earlier this year (here's where to order one.) It's also the successor to the Galaxy S20 line, which came out in 2020. If you're in the market for an upgrade, you may be wondering: What exactly are the differences between the two Galaxy phones? Is it worth the $800 for an upgrade? (Or maybe you should go with a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, or wait for the rumored Galaxy S22?)
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy S22: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors

After a summer filled with mid-range phones, we're expecting to see some major flagships this fall, from the Pixel 6 to the iPhone 13. Naturally, we expect these phones to sell like hotcakes, but if Samsung's upcoming Galaxy phones stay on schedule, they're also not that far off. So should you wait for them?
Technologytalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Samsung seems to have just given up on keeping its new folding phones secret at this point

With less than 48 hours to go until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, you'd be forgiven for thinking we're all out of potential leaks flaunting the company's upcoming folding phones. Of course, you'd also be wrong. Following up on its own internal video tease a few weeks ago, Samsung accidentally published an ad on YouTube showing off both the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, in case you need further evidence of what's on the way later this week.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 won’t have stylus support like the Fold 3

The foldable phone is no longer just a gimmicky device targeting a particular niche of the market. Samsung wants the form factor to go mainstream. And the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 certainly feel like mainstream smartphones. They’re not official until next week, but we think we know everything about the two foldable handsets already. The rumors say that both handsets will be more durable, just like traditional smartphones. They’ll also be more affordable than their predecessors, with the Flip 3’s price reportedly in iPhone 13 Pro range. Samsung will also try transplanting the S Pen stylus...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Samsung S Pen Pro pics, video and details leak ahead of Unpacked

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will host a massive Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, 11 August 2021, where it will break from tradition and launch devices other than a new Galaxy Note. However, that doesn't mean those who would normally consider the Note and its S Pen will be left disappointed - it is claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first foldable compatible with the company's own stylus.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 and what to expect

Samsung is preparing to hold its August 11 Unpacked event where it plans to announce its flagship hardware of the latter half of 2021. The company often holds two such mobile-focused Unpacked events, with the first being to announce the Galaxy S21-series earlier this year. This second one is being held on August 11, and the company is focusing entirely on its foldable line for the first time since the first original Galaxy Fold debuted. If you’re interested in watching the event yourself, check out the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 livestream below.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro aren't going to be cheap, and that's good

In an interview, Google's Rick Osterloh confirmed the Pixel 6 series will be "expensive." Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but did not share final pricing or availability. Osterloh also confirmed these devices will be released "this autumn." Earlier this week, Google gave everyone a preview of...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Here's what Samsung may have in store for its first rollable phone

A very detailed patent document describes what Samsung might have in mind for its first rollable phone. The 32-page application marks out the possible design of the rumored device. We’ve been hearing about Samsung’s rollable phone for a while now. However, we didn’t really have much to go on beyond...

