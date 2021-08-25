Cancel
Health Services

Duke, UNC and WakeMed meet to discuss COVID-19 strain on area hospitals

By Kasey Cunningham, Nia Harden, WRAL reporters
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Doctors from Duke Health, UNC Health and WakeMed will meet Wednesday to talk about COVID-19's strain on area hospitals and what can be done. The surge in hospitalizations is prompting the three Triangle hospitals to warn the public about the strain cases are putting on health care workers. Cape Fear Valley Health, currently treating more patients for COVID-19 than ever before, will echo their warning, saying there is a possibility hospitals could run out of beds.

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

