Duke, UNC and WakeMed meet to discuss COVID-19 strain on area hospitals

MIAMI (AP) — Mounting deaths from the latest surge in COVID-19 have strained capacity at hospital morgues and funeral homes across central Florida. While Florida’s record levels of new cases and hospitalizations for the disease have leveled off over the past week, averages of daily reported deaths have continued to climb. Hospitals in Florida have reported to the federal government that roughly 279 patients have died every day for the past week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, though that figure includes deaths suspected, but not yet confirmed to have been, from COVID-19. The figure just a month ago was 52 deaths per day.