Rutland, VT

Eleanor Genovesi Boyko

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleanor Genovesi Boyko RUTLAND — Eleanor Agnes Genovesi Boyko, 104, of Rutland, died Saturday morning, Aug. 21, 2021, at Genesis, Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on Jan. 18, 1917, in Rutland, the daughter of the late Sara Francis Curran and Emilio Nicholas Genovesi. Educated at the elementary school in Florence, Pittsford High School, graduating from the Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1935. On moving to Hartford, Connecticut, she was employed by the Fuller Brush Co., Mr. Fuller being a mentor in continuing her education at Hilar College majoring in Journalism. She married Michael Jules Boyko in 1942 at Camp Kilmer in New Jersey, prior to his deployment overseas. A longtime resident of Newington, Connecticut, she was an avid reader, historian and writer of novels, short stories and poetry. She introduced and was leader of Great Books at the Lucy Robbins Welles Library noted in the Newington Town History. She was published for poetry in the March 1974 issue of Good Housekeeping. An admirer of Robert Frost and his poetry. Attended the official proclamation as Vermont’s Poet. Laureate, presented to Mr. Frost by Governor Keyser in Stowe on July 22, 1961. Eleanor was an 11th-generation American with Vermont pride and a keen sense of humor. Survivors include a daughter, Diane Lafleur (Ford), of Rutland, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael, on Feb. 18, 2000; two sisters, Agnes Terenzini and Catherine Halliday; and three brothers, Thomas Genovesi, Charles Genovesi and Harry Genovesi. There will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Burial will be held at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. The family would like to acknowledge At Home Senior Care, Mountain View Center and BAYADA Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701.

www.rutlandherald.com

