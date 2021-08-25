Cancel
Record robocall fine proposed against Jacob Wohl, John Burkman

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

The Federal Communications Commission proposed the largest robocalling fine in the agency’s history Tuesday, aimed at two men and a lobbying firm it alleges sent more than 1,100 unlawful, prerecorded robocalls. The proposed $5,134,500 against Jacob Wohl, John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC comes after Congress passed an...

rockydailynews.com

