On this day: Tony Dawson, Damon Jones born; Javonte Green has knee surgery

 5 days ago
On this day in Boston Celtics history, small forward Tony Dawson was born in 1967 in Kinston, North Carolina. A brother of fellow NBAer Jerry Stackhouse, Dawson played his collegiate basketball at Florida Gulf Coast Community College and Florida State University.

After going unselected in the 1989 NBA draft, the former Seminole played overseas for several clubs as well as a few in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA – the equivalent of the G League in that era), as well as a short stint with the Sacramento Kings before he joined the Celtics in 1995.

Dawson played two games with Boston on a pair of 10-day deals before moving on to play overseas again, averaging 4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in his very short time with the team.

It is the birthday of ex-Celtic guard Damon Jones as well. He was born in 1976 in Galveston, Texas.

An undrafted prospect in the 1997 NBA draft out of the University of Houston, Jones played in the CBA and other leagues before getting a shot with the (then) New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets in 1999.

Jones managed to convert that opportunity into a pair of 10-day deals and a rest-of-season contract with the Celtics, appearing in 13 games in which he averaged 5.8 points, 2.4 boards and 2.2 assists.

He left the team for the Golden State Warriors in free agency that summer.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, it is also the anniversary of reserve wing Javonte Green’s arthroscopic surgery in 2020 on a small meniscal tear in his right knee, per a press release circulated by the team.

He did not play again that season, returning to action for the Celtics at the start of the 2020-21 season instead.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

