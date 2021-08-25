Trout, teal and doves take center stage

It doesn't make any difference if you're a hunter or a fisherman because this time of the year has something for everyone and it's all good. The brief cool down from near triple digit heat has both hunters and fishermen alike thinking of what's in store for the coming weeks. The very first hint of hunting season starts with teal and dove season in September and if you look at the calendar that's not too far off. Hunters of all shapes and sizes flock to the field to take advantage of the first opportunities to get back into the sport they love, the whole episode is like "big kid therapy".