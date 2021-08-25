Silversoft gives agency SMEs the tools to thrive in a hybrid working world

The Covid-19 pandemic turned office work on its head. Now restrictions have eased, are companies prepared for the fact it may not turn back?. In March last year companies suddenly found that working from home had gone from being a perk to a necessity. And within an average of 11 days (according to McKinsey), they’d put new processes and systems in place to make it happen. Since then, people have got used to home working; according to a recent survey by the IPA, nine out of 10 people’s preferred option for the future is total flexibility of when and where they work.