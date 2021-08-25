Cancel
Protests

Capitol Rioter Charged With Assault for Allegedly Throwing Photographer Over Wall

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
An Oklahoma man who was indicted on Aug. 20 for his role in pushing an Associated Press photographer over a wall during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been arrested on federal assault charges. Benjamen Scott Burlew, 41, was caught on camera joining other rioters in attacking the photographer, according to a criminal complaint. While others were involved, footage shows Burlew “forcefully throw and push the photographer over the wall to the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building, several feet below,” according to the Department of Justice. “Burlew continued to shove and push the photographer until the photographer was thrown backward over the wall, where he landed on his back on the grounds of the west lawn,” the complaint states, adding that Burlew leaned over the wall to “observe [the photographer’s] fall.” He has been released on $5,000 bond.

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall#The Photographer#Caught On Camera#Protest Riot#Associated Press#Capitol Building#The Department Of Justice
