CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;90;73;WSW;6;62%;4%;7. Chester;Mostly sunny, warm;89;73;WSW;5;60%;5%;7. Danbury;Partly sunny;92;71;WSW;4;64%;2%;7. Groton;Mostly sunny, humid;84;71;SW;6;76%;10%;7. Hartford;Mostly sunny and hot;92;72;SSW;5;60%;6%;7. Meriden;Mostly sunny and hot;91;71;SSW;5;61%;6%;7. New Haven;Mostly sunny;88;73;SW;6;64%;5%;7. Oxford;Mostly sunny, humid;89;69;WSW;4;78%;2%;7. Willimantic;Mostly sunny and hot;92;70;SW;5;59%;9%;7. Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;SSW;5;57%;5%;7. _____www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0