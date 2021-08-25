Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kPIc_0bcBQFys00

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) shares surged 45.5% to close at $35.20 on Tuesday. GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc, will acquire Triple-S Management for an equity value of approximately $900 million.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 30.6% to settle at $8.02. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) rose 30.4% to close at $26.84. SkyWater and Rockley Photonics announced expansion of relationship to enable wafer back-end-of-line processing for wearable health sensors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 28% to settle at $7.04.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 27.5% to close at $210.29 amid strength in 'Reddit stocks' for the session.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares surged 27.1% to close at $6.10.

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 25.7% to settle at $3.03. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) climbed 24.6% to settle at $7.19. KLX Energy Services is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) jumped 22.9% to close at $0.6439 after gaining over 3% on Monday. The company, earlier during the month, reported downbeat quarterly results.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) surged 22.3% to close at $99.12 following Q2 results. The company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 89% year-on-year to $3.6 billion.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) gained 21.4% to settle at $8.41. BMO Capital, last week, upgraded Nexa Resources from Underperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $13.5 to $10.

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) jumped 20.8% to close at $14.49 after multiple analysts initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 20.3% to settle at $44.26 on above-average trading volume amid a resurgence among momentum-driven retail stock names.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 19.5% to settle at $2.94 following Q2 results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) surged 19.2% to close at $2.79. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) rose 18.8% to close at $46.36.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) gained 18.7% to settle at $3.37. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) surged 18.6% to close at $441.87 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 revenue guidance . The company also announced, subsequent to quarter end, it authorized an additional $676.1 million for share repurchase.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) gained 17.6% to close at $3.55. Kubient, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) jumped 17.5% to settle at $10.08. The company, earlier during the month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) rose 17.2% to settle at $8.57. GT Biopharma recently announced the promotion of Dr. Gregory Berk to President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 16.7% to close at $5.60. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) surged 16.2% to close at $3.95. The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 16.2% to close at $4.09.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 16.1% to settle at $3.74.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) jumped 15.9% to settle at $19.22. KE Holdings recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) rose 15.9% to close at $7.74.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) gained 15.7% to close at $2.58.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) jumped 15% to settle at $21.44.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares gained 14.9% to close at $6.54. The FDA has signed off Bio-Path’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 in refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) surged 14.4% to settle at $75.22 after multiple analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock following the company's better-than-expected Q2earnings results.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 14.4% to close at $63.15 after the company late Monday announced a $25 million buyback.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) rose 14.3% to close at $12.25. Dolphin Entertainment launched its Showroom concept today, hosting a two-day Summer Showroom in West Hollywood.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 13.9% to close at $104.33. Futu is expected to report Q2 results on August 31, 2021.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) gained 13.8% to settle at $11.04. Shares of several Chinese companies, including Youdao, traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 13.3% to close at $22.73. Dada Nexus recently partnered with Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group)'s Retail Business Division to provide omnichannel on-demand delivery services.

MiX Telematics Limited (NASDAQ: MIXT) jumped 13.2% to settle at $14.13. MiX Telematics, last month, reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26.9% year-on-year to $34.9 million.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares gained 12.7% to settle at $8.70 after gaining over 3% on Monday. Shares of several Chinese companies, including DiDi Global, traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo. Investors could be buying the dip following negative price action in the sector from regulatory concerns.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 12.5% to close at $6.85.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares jumped 11.8% to settle at $78.41 after gaining over 5% on Monday. Bilibili, last week, reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) climbed 9.9% to close at $14.62.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 9% to close at $3.87 after gaining around 8% on Monday. DouYu International, last week, reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.8% to $361.9 million year-on-year, marginally above the analyst consensus of $361.6 million.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 7.8% to close at $3.18.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) rose 7.5% to close at $3.72. Reviva Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.23 a share.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 4.2% to close at $14.88. Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics reported the US FDA approval of KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Losers

  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 34.8% to close at $9.24 on Tuesday after the company announced the Phase 2b dose-finding induction study of izencitinib in the treatment of ulcerative colitis did not meet the primary endpoint of change in the total Mayo score or the key secondary endpoint of clinical remission at week eight relative to placebo. A small dose-dependent increase in clinical response measured by the adapted Mayo score was driven by a reduction in rectal bleeding.
  • Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA) dropped 15.3% to settle at $18.97. Several analysts initiated coverage on the stocks with Bullish ratings.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares declined 12.8% to close at $6.08.
  • Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) fell 11.4% to close at $6.94.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares fell 10.2% to close at $0.9164 after jumping 34% on Monday. Greenpro Capital, last week, announced its Angkasa-X signed a MOU with Silkwave Holdings to form a joint venture partnership to develop a GEO-LEO integrated satellite Network and services platform.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dipped 9.9% to settle at $29.79.
  • Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) dipped 9.5% to settle at $22.97. Generation Bio, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.55 per share.
  • Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) dropped 9.4% to close at $24.72. On Monday, several analysts initiated coverage on the stocks with Bullish ratings.
  • Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) fell 9.2% to settle at $8.30. Cogent Biosciences recently reported a Q2 loss of $0.43 per share.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) dipped 9% to close at $6.46. The company recently reported a drop in quarterly earnings.
  • monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) fell 7.6% to close at $360.41. Monday.Com, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 7.3% to settle at $5.47. Vivos Therapeutics shares jumped around 54% on Monday after the company announced the FDA granted 510(k) market clearance to its mmRNA device for treating mild to moderate OSA, sleep-disordered breathing and snoring in adults.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 7.2% to close at $233.01. Novavax recently said it is confident in a late September or early October timeline for COVID-19 vaccine data in the EU.
  • ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) fell 6.3% to close at $8.54. ImmuCell said the FDA has issued a Technical Section Incomplete Letter covering Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Technical Sectiof For Re-Tain.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 5% to settle at $10.86. Bit Digital reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share in the year-ago period. Revenue from bitcoin mining came in at $28.3 million.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ke Holdings Inc#Bluelinx Holdings Inc#Gts#Blue Cross#Florida Inc#Yi#Chinese#Skywater Technology#Skyt#Rockley Photonics#Takung Art Co#Tkat#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Sentage Holdings Inc#Sntg#Coe#Klxe#Bxrx#Pinduoduo Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksBenzinga

Morgan Stanley Bought $240M Shares Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

What Happened: Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is now the second-largest shareholder of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC) after ARK Investment Management. According to recent SEC filings, Morgan Stanley owns over 6.5 million shares of GBTC worth over $240 million at the time of writing. Cathie Wood’s ARK...
StocksBenzinga

Tony Zhang's Chewy Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" that traders should consider a bullish options strategy in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) ahead of earnings, scheduled for September 1. The options market is implying a move of 9% in either direction for the event and the stock has moved around 6% on average.
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money' Picks For August 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour picked a long position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) as his final trade. Steve Grasso is a buyer of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE),. Bonawyn Eison is bullish on VIX. He said volatility is starting to find a floor around 15. Jeff...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Crowdstrike Trade

Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). He said the stock is in an uptrend and every time it has come back to the trend line, it has bounced back and moved higher. When it comes to the relative performance to iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV), Crowdstrike hasn't made any progress since September, but Worth sees that as a setup for a break out to the upside. He expects the stock to move higher in response to earnings, scheduled for August 31.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares rose 2.3% to $117.00 in after-hours trading. Toll Brothers Inc...
StocksBenzinga

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to...
StocksBenzinga

What is the target price for Seqll (SQL) stock?

There are no upcoming dividends for Seqll. Seqll does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Seqll. What sector and industry does Seqll (SQL) operate in?. A. Seqll is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
StocksBenzinga

VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF Questions & Anwsers

Q How do I buy VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) stock?. You can purchase shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (ARCA: BUZZ) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF's (BUZZ) competitors?. A. There are no...
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Gabelli Dividend & Income's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 19, 2021, Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 22, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Gabelli Dividend & Income will be on October 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.11. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.02% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 1%; Locust Walk Acquisition Shares Jump

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.20% to 35,435.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 15,027.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,492.54. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,077,520 cases with around 630,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,512,360 cases and 435,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,614,860 COVID-19 cases with 575,740 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,301,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,454,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2021

For Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Kite Realty Gr Trust shows a 52-week-high of $23.14 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.13.
StocksZacks.com

Nasdaq Tops 15K for First Time: 5 Best Stocks in the ETF

MSFT - Free Report) , Nvidia (. In particular, renewed optimism over the global economic recovery after the first full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer (. PFE - Free Report) and BioNTech bolstered risk-on trade. This is because the full approval will help squash the ongoing surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant and lead to a continued reopening of the economy. Additionally, strong corporate profit growth and ultra-easy monetary policies remain the major catalysts.
StocksStreet.Com

Microchip Technology Stock Jumps On 2-for-1 Stock Split Plans

Microchip Technology (MCHP) - Get Report said Wednesday it will execute a two-for-one stock split in the coming months, sending shares of the semiconductor products and solutions group higher in early trading. Microchip Technology said the split, which will affect shareholders of record on October 4, will "increase trading liquidity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy