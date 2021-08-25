60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) shares surged 45.5% to close at $35.20 on Tuesday. GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc, will acquire Triple-S Management for an equity value of approximately $900 million.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 30.6% to settle at $8.02. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) rose 30.4% to close at $26.84. SkyWater and Rockley Photonics announced expansion of relationship to enable wafer back-end-of-line processing for wearable health sensors.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 28% to settle at $7.04.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 27.5% to close at $210.29 amid strength in 'Reddit stocks' for the session.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares surged 27.1% to close at $6.10.

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 25.7% to settle at $3.03. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) climbed 24.6% to settle at $7.19. KLX Energy Services is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) jumped 22.9% to close at $0.6439 after gaining over 3% on Monday. The company, earlier during the month, reported downbeat quarterly results.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) surged 22.3% to close at $99.12 following Q2 results. The company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 89% year-on-year to $3.6 billion.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) gained 21.4% to settle at $8.41. BMO Capital, last week, upgraded Nexa Resources from Underperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $13.5 to $10.

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) jumped 20.8% to close at $14.49 after multiple analysts initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 20.3% to settle at $44.26 on above-average trading volume amid a resurgence among momentum-driven retail stock names.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 19.5% to settle at $2.94 following Q2 results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) surged 19.2% to close at $2.79. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) rose 18.8% to close at $46.36.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) gained 18.7% to settle at $3.37. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) surged 18.6% to close at $441.87 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 revenue guidance . The company also announced, subsequent to quarter end, it authorized an additional $676.1 million for share repurchase.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) gained 17.6% to close at $3.55. Kubient, last week, reported Q2 earnings results.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) jumped 17.5% to settle at $10.08. The company, earlier during the month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) rose 17.2% to settle at $8.57. GT Biopharma recently announced the promotion of Dr. Gregory Berk to President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 16.7% to close at $5.60. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) surged 16.2% to close at $3.95. The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 16.2% to close at $4.09.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 16.1% to settle at $3.74.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) jumped 15.9% to settle at $19.22. KE Holdings recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) rose 15.9% to close at $7.74.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) gained 15.7% to close at $2.58.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) jumped 15% to settle at $21.44.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares gained 14.9% to close at $6.54. The FDA has signed off Bio-Path’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 in refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) surged 14.4% to settle at $75.22 after multiple analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock following the company's better-than-expected Q2earnings results.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 14.4% to close at $63.15 after the company late Monday announced a $25 million buyback.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) rose 14.3% to close at $12.25. Dolphin Entertainment launched its Showroom concept today, hosting a two-day Summer Showroom in West Hollywood.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 13.9% to close at $104.33. Futu is expected to report Q2 results on August 31, 2021.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) gained 13.8% to settle at $11.04. Shares of several Chinese companies, including Youdao, traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) rose 13.3% to close at $22.73. Dada Nexus recently partnered with Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group)'s Retail Business Division to provide omnichannel on-demand delivery services.

MiX Telematics Limited (NASDAQ: MIXT) jumped 13.2% to settle at $14.13. MiX Telematics, last month, reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26.9% year-on-year to $34.9 million.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares gained 12.7% to settle at $8.70 after gaining over 3% on Monday. Shares of several Chinese companies, including DiDi Global, traded higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo. Investors could be buying the dip following negative price action in the sector from regulatory concerns.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 12.5% to close at $6.85.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares jumped 11.8% to settle at $78.41 after gaining over 5% on Monday. Bilibili, last week, reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) climbed 9.9% to close at $14.62.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 9% to close at $3.87 after gaining around 8% on Monday. DouYu International, last week, reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.8% to $361.9 million year-on-year, marginally above the analyst consensus of $361.6 million.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 7.8% to close at $3.18.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) rose 7.5% to close at $3.72. Reviva Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.23 a share.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 4.2% to close at $14.88. Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics reported the US FDA approval of KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Losers