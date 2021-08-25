Cancel
Economy

ECB's de Guindos says ECB could revise upwards economic projections

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 5 days ago
MADRID (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could revise up its macroeconomic projections for the eurozone again in September after recent solid activity indicators in the third quarter, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

“In a few days, the ECB will release its economic forecasts again, every time we have updated it has been for the better and this may happen again,” De Guindos told a financial event in Spain.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Luis De Guindos
#Ecb#Eurozone#Ecb#The European Central Bank
Spain
Economy
Europe
Madrid, Spain
