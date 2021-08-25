Cancel
Losing Friends

ftc.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an art to losing a friendship. It’s never a painless process, but it does expose the ugly parts of your soul. I’m not talking about losing a friendship because of youth-group-driven conviction that the character of your closet friend is “not Christian.” Nor am I condemning that type of advice given by youth pastors. I believe wholeheartedly that bad company ruins good morals. I’m talking about a friendship that drifts apart through distance, or because of a vocational change.

HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Religionthelakewoodscoop.com

Her Heart Sank When, At The Shiva For Her Husband, She Started Vomiting

[COMMUNICATED] It was a bittersweet moment yesterday, when Yocheved Atias of Beit Shemesh heard the first cry of her beautiful newborn son. Eight months ago, Yocheved’s husband. Yaakov Atias, was one of the youngest Israelis to pass away from coronavirus. He was 42 years old, with no health issues. In a speech that moved many to tears, 10-year-old daughter Yael spoke after the funeral, begging those in attendance to vaccinate, so that others would be less likely of enduring the same fate.
Relationshipswwnytv.com

Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

LA MARQUE, Texas (Gray News) - A widow and mother of four died after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Neither she nor her husband, who died weeks earlier, were vaccinated. Lydia, 42, and Lawrence Rodriguez, 49, were both hospitalized with COVID-19 in mid-July, KTRK reports. The couple didn’t believe in vaccines and were both unvaccinated, according to Dottie Jones, Lydia Rodriguez’s cousin.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Discovers a Sweet Final Note His Mom Left Him

A man dealing with the loss of his mom found some much-needed consolation after discovering a final note she left him before her passing. After spending the last twenty years as her caretaker, a man was forced to bear the loss of his mom. Following her passing, he discovered a note his mother painstakingly wrote to him even as she spent her final years battling dementia.
Posted by
Fatherly

How to Make Friends As an Adult

Stop us if this sounds familiar: Once upon a time, you were a social guy who had not just one but a few distinct circles of friends. Work buddies. College friends. High school friends. You hung out on weekends, went on trips together, threw dinner parties, were maybe even in one another’s weddings. But as you got older those circles started to shrink. Kids came along. New jobs were acquired. People relocated. Life happened. It was never discussed, and there were no big going away parties. It was just sort of this natural thing. Now, those friends exist mostly in group text threads; maybe you see each other once in a blue moon. It’s a bummer, but it’s a part of life. So now you need to confront one of the more perplexing questions a modern man faces: How do I make friends as an adult?
ReligionNorman Transcript

Faith column: Are you safe?

What has happened to the term “Christian” in our culture?. How sad is it that a famous Christian writer has a line on his website that reads, “The greatest threat to the cause of Jesus Christ is Christianity?”. Why does there seem to be a mass exodus of individuals and...
Religionmeigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: God is Everywhere

“Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.” (Corinthians 13:8) How many times have you heard the phrase “They have taken God out of public schools!”? I’ve heard it many, many times....
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Treasure the truth in God's word

The back-to-school sales are all but over, the kiddos are — thankfully — back at their desks, and lessons are beginning to be taught. And as students learn to read, write, and compute, there is another important “textbook” that should never be far from a student’s reach because it has all the answers they’ll ever need.
ReligionBelief.Net

20 Things God Can Not Do

“My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips” – Psalm 89:34. “He that spareth not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” –
The Mountaineer

Dear friends and neighbors

About 20 years ago, my physician husband and I and our infant daughter arrived in Waynesville. We were filled with excitement and gratitude for finding such a beautiful town to settle in and raise our young family. I had heard of Clyde my entire life because my grandmother was born there in 1894. Her father, Evander Ellis Blount, was the circuit rider preacher of Clyde First Baptist Church. I knew we were meant to be here over 100 years later.
Citrus County Chronicle

Parents pen book about their daughter whose life touched many

It was an early Saturday morning, Jan. 31, 2004. JoAnna Berrgren, an elementary school music teacher and children’s choir director, and William Berrgren, her husband of five months, were driving home after babysitting JoAnna’s sister’s kids. They were just a few blocks from their Long Island, New York, home when...
Telegraph

‘I lost friends when I stopped drinking - and it broke my heart’

Over the years, my relationship with alcohol has been similar to so many other British women’s. Friendship and booze were inextricably linked for me. When you've been drinking for nearly 30 years, your history naturally includes some wild parties, hangovers from hell, the drowning of sorrows, supporting friends through difficult times, celebrations and commiserations. All of this was enabled by the support network we call friendship.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Importance of Having Family and Friends

The world is selfish, and you can’t deny this truth. And this truth is derived from the people because people make a place worth living. That’s why you have heard this phrase quite often:. My family is my world. Or My friends are my only world!. There are reasons why...
Ontario County, NYrochesterfirst.com

Friend for Life: Gilberto

It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life, from the Ontario County Humane Society, Gilberto!. Gilberto is a 4-year-old bundle of joy who has been looking for a home since February. This handsome fellow is a gentle soul, but might be happiest in an adult only home. He is 60 pounds and loves to take treats when offered, but otherwise is happy to keep busy playing with toys.
Dear Discouraged Sister in Ministry

I know the wounds you bear. The bruises on your heart from unkind words spoken by your pastor. The heaviness of your body where your colleague touched your skin uninvited. The scars bore by your soul in the wake of being silenced, rejected, or uncared for. But that is not...

