Losing Friends
There is an art to losing a friendship. It’s never a painless process, but it does expose the ugly parts of your soul. I’m not talking about losing a friendship because of youth-group-driven conviction that the character of your closet friend is “not Christian.” Nor am I condemning that type of advice given by youth pastors. I believe wholeheartedly that bad company ruins good morals. I’m talking about a friendship that drifts apart through distance, or because of a vocational change.ftc.co
Comments / 0